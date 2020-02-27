In his first round at the Honda Classic, Hank Lebioda hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Lebioda finished his day tied for 88th at 3 over; Harris English and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, J.T. Poston, Brian Stuard, and Lee Westwood are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Doc Redman, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 8th at 2 under.

After a 294 yard drive on the 508-yard par-4 10th, Lebioda chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lebioda to 1 over for the round.

Lebioda got a bogey on the 365-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lebioda to 2 over for the round.

On the 464-yard par-4 second, Lebioda had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lebioda to 3 over for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 479-yard par-4 sixth, Lebioda chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lebioda to 4 over for the round.

Lebioda tee shot went 206 yards to the left rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Lebioda to 5 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Lebioda's 149 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lebioda to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Lebioda had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lebioda to 3 over for the round.