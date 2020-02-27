In his first round at the Honda Classic, Kramer Hickok hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hickok finished his day tied for 88th at 3 over; Harris English and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, J.T. Poston, Brian Stuard, and Lee Westwood are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Doc Redman, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 8th at 2 under.

Kramer Hickok's tee shot went 277 yards to the fairway bunker, his third shot went 53 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey on the 438-yard par-4 12th. This moved Kramer Hickok to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Hickok's 106 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hickok to even-par for the round.

Hickok got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hickok to 1 over for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Hickok's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 283 yard drive on the 556-yard par-5 18th, Hickok chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hickok to 1 over for the round.

On the 464-yard par-4 second, Hickok had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hickok to 2 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 third hole, Hickok reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hickok to 1 over for the round.

Hickok got a bogey on the 395-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hickok to 2 over for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 sixth, Hickok had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hickok to 3 over for the round.