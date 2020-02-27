Matt Wallace hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Wallace finished his day tied for 48th at 1 over; Harris English and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, J.T. Poston, Brian Stuard, and Lee Westwood are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Doc Redman, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 8th at 2 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Wallace had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wallace to 1 under for the round.

On the 464-yard par-4 second, Wallace had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wallace to even for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 third hole, Wallace reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wallace to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 fourth hole, Wallace chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Wallace to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Wallace's 147 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wallace to 3 under for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 508-yard par-4 10th, Wallace chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Wallace to 2 under for the round.

Wallace got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wallace to 1 under for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Wallace his second shot went 34 yards to the fringe, his third shot was a drop, and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he one putted for triple bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 556-yard par-5 18th, Wallace chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wallace to 1 over for the round.