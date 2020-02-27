Kurt Kitayama hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Honda Classic, finishing at even for the tournament. Kitayama finished his day tied for 23rd at even par; Harris English and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, J.T. Poston, Brian Stuard, and Lee Westwood are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Doc Redman, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 8th at 2 under.

On the 450-yard par-4 11th, Kitayama had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and one putting, moving Kitayama to 1 over for the round.

At the 388-yard par-4 13th, Kitayama reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Kitayama at even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 14th hole, Kitayama had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kitayama to 1 under for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th hole, Kitayama reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-inch putt for birdie. This moved Kitayama to 1 under for the round.

After a 273 yard drive on the 464-yard par-4 second, Kitayama chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kitayama to even-par for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 third, Kitayama had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kitayama to 1 under for the round.

Kitayama got a bogey on the 395-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kitayama to even for the round.

At the 217-yard par-3 fifth, Kitayama hit a tee shot 190 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kitayama to 1 under for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 479-yard par-4 sixth, Kitayama chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kitayama to even-par for the round.