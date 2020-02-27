Denny McCarthy hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. McCarthy finished his day tied for 88th at 3 over; Harris English and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, J.T. Poston, Brian Stuard, and Lee Westwood are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Doc Redman, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 8th at 2 under.

At the 365-yard par-4 first, McCarthy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved McCarthy to 1 over for the round.

After a 255 yard drive on the 464-yard par-4 second, McCarthy chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 2 over for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 third, McCarthy chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 1 over for the round.

On the 395-yard par-4 fourth, McCarthy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCarthy to 2 over for the round.

McCarthy got a double bogey on the 479-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving McCarthy to 4 over for the round.

On the 427-yard par-4 eighth hole, McCarthy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 3 over for the round.

On the 450-yard par-4 11th, McCarthy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCarthy to 4 over for the round.

On the 388-yard par-4 13th hole, McCarthy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 3 over for the round.

McCarthy got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCarthy to 4 over for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 556-yard par-5 18th, McCarthy chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 3 over for the round.