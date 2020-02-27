In his first round at the Honda Classic, Sam Burns hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Burns finished his day tied for 11th at 1 under; Harris English and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, J.T. Poston, Brian Stuard, and Lee Westwood are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Doc Redman, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 8th at 2 under.

On the 538-yard par-5 third, Sam Burns had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Sam Burns to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Burns's 85 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 3 under for the round.

Burns got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burns to 2 under for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 16th, Burns had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burns to 1 under for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 17th, Burns his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 143 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the par-5 18th, Burns chipped in his third shot from 18 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Burns to 1 under for the round.