Adam Schenk hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Honda Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Schenk finished his day tied for 120th at 5 over; Harris English and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, J.T. Poston, Brian Stuard, and Lee Westwood are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Doc Redman, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 8th at 2 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Adam Schenk hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt triple bogey on the 450-yard par-4 11th. This moved Adam Schenk to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 438-yard par-4 12th hole, Schenk chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Schenk to 2 over for the round.

On the 388-yard par-4 13th, Schenk had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Schenk to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 538-yard par-5 third hole, Schenk hit an approach shot from 237 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 2 over for the round.

On the 217-yard par-3 fifth, Schenk's his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 99 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

Schenk got a double bogey on the 479-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Schenk to 6 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 427-yard par-4 eighth hole, Schenk had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schenk to 5 over for the round.