Richy Werenski shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the Honda Classic
February 27, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Richy Werenski hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Honda Classic, finishing at even for the tournament. Werenski finished his day tied for 23rd at even par; Harris English and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, J.T. Poston, Brian Stuard, and Lee Westwood are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Doc Redman, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 8th at 2 under.
After a 264 yard drive on the 450-yard par-4 11th, Werenski chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Werenski to 1 over for the round.
On the 388-yard par-4 13th hole, Werenski reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Werenski to even for the round.
