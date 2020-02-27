In his first round at the Honda Classic, Viktor Hovland hit 8 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Hovland finished his day tied for 138th at 7 over; Harris English and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, J.T. Poston, Brian Stuard, and Lee Westwood are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Doc Redman, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 8th at 2 under.

Hovland got a bogey on the 508-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hovland to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Hovland's 127 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to even-par for the round.

On the 388-yard par-4 13th, Hovland had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Hovland to 1 over for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Hovland's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 114 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Hovland got a bogey on the 464-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hovland to 4 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 third hole, Hovland reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hovland to 3 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Hovland hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 395-yard par-4 fourth. This moved Hovland to 4 over for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Hovland's his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 7 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 427-yard par-4 eighth hole, Hovland had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hovland to 6 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Hovland hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 421-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Hovland to 7 over for the round.