Strong putting brings Brandon Hagy an even-par round one of the Honda Classic
February 27, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Brandon Hagy hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Honda Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hagy finished his day tied for 23rd at even par; Harris English and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, J.T. Poston, Brian Stuard, and Lee Westwood are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Doc Redman, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 8th at 2 under.
On the 388-yard par-4 13th, Brandon Hagy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brandon Hagy to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Hagy chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hagy to 1 over for the round.
Hagy got a bogey on the 464-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hagy to 2 over for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 third, Hagy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hagy to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 fourth hole, Hagy had a 98 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hagy to even for the round.
