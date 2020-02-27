-
-
Maverick McNealy finishes with Even-par 70 in first round of the Honda Classic
-
February 27, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 27, 2020
In his first round at the Honda Classic, Maverick McNealy hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. McNealy finished his day tied for 23rd at even par; Harris English and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, J.T. Poston, Brian Stuard, and Lee Westwood are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Doc Redman, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 8th at 2 under.
On the 538-yard par-5 third, McNealy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McNealy to 1 under for the round.
At the 450-yard par-4 11th, McNealy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 10 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved McNealy to even-par for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the water, McNealy hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 465-yard par-4 14th. This moved McNealy to 1 over for the round.
On the 556-yard par-5 18th hole, McNealy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to even for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.