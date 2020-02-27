-
Robby Shelton putts himself to an even-par first round of the Honda Classic
February 27, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Honda Classic, Robby Shelton hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Shelton finished his day tied for 23rd at even par; Harris English and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, J.T. Poston, Brian Stuard, and Lee Westwood are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Doc Redman, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 8th at 2 under.
After a 286 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 third, Robby Shelton chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Robby Shelton to 1 under for the round.
After a 265 yard drive on the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Shelton chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Shelton to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Shelton's 99 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Shelton to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to left rough on the par-5 18th, Shelton hit his 141 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Shelton to even for the round.
