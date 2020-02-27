In his first round at the Honda Classic, Austin Cook hit 11 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Cook finished his day tied for 63rd at 2 over; Harris English and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, J.T. Poston, Brian Stuard, and Lee Westwood are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Doc Redman, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 8th at 2 under.

Cook got a bogey on the 365-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cook to 1 over for the round.

At the 217-yard par-3 fifth, Cook hit a tee shot 188 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cook to even-par for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Cook tee shot went 193 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 28 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 508-yard par-4 10th, Cook had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cook to 3 over for the round.

After a 273 yard drive on the 450-yard par-4 11th, Cook chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Cook to 4 over for the round.

On the 438-yard par-4 12th hole, Cook reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cook to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Cook's 87 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cook to 2 over for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 17th, Cook's tee shot went 187 yards to the right rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

At the par-5 18th, Cook chipped in his fourth shot from 15 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Cook to 2 over for the round.