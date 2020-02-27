Talor Gooch hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Gooch finished his day tied for 48th at 1 over; Harris English and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, J.T. Poston, Brian Stuard, and Lee Westwood are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Doc Redman, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 8th at 2 under.

On the 508-yard par-4 10th, Gooch had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Gooch to 1 over for the round.

Gooch got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Gooch to 2 over for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 17th, Gooch hit a tee shot 179 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gooch to 1 over for the round.

At the 365-yard par-4 first, Gooch got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Gooch to 3 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 third hole, Gooch reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gooch to 2 over for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 sixth, Gooch had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gooch to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Gooch had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gooch to 1 over for the round.