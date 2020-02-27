Tyler Duncan hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Duncan finished his day tied for 63rd at 2 over; Harris English and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, J.T. Poston, Brian Stuard, and Lee Westwood are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Doc Redman, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 8th at 2 under.

After a 293 yard drive on the 508-yard par-4 10th, Duncan chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Duncan to 1 over for the round.

At the 465-yard par-4 14th, Duncan got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Duncan to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Duncan had a 185 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Duncan to 3 over for the round.

On the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Duncan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to 2 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 third, Duncan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Duncan to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Duncan hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 479-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Duncan to 2 over for the round.