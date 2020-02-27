-
Joaquin Niemann shoots 4-over 74 in round one of the Honda Classic
February 27, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Joaquin Niemann uses nice approach to set up birdie at HondaIn the opening round of The Honda Classic 2020, Joaquin Niemann lands his 135-yard approach 7 feet from the cup at the par-4 4th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his first round at the Honda Classic, Joaquin Niemann hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Niemann finished his day tied for 103rd at 4 over; Harris English and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, J.T. Poston, Brian Stuard, and Lee Westwood are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Doc Redman, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 8th at 2 under.
On the par-4 11th, Niemann's 191 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.
At the 388-yard par-4 13th, Niemann got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Niemann to even-par for the round.
On the 556-yard par-5 18th, Niemann got on the green in 5 and two-putt for double bogey, bringing Niemann to 3 over for the round.
After a 294 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 third, Niemann chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 fourth hole, Niemann had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Niemann to 1 over for the round.
At the 479-yard par-4 sixth, Niemann got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Niemann to 3 over for the round.
After a 279 yard drive on the 427-yard par-4 eighth, Niemann chipped his fourth shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Niemann to 4 over for the round.
