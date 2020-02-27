In his first round at the Honda Classic, Joaquin Niemann hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Niemann finished his day tied for 103rd at 4 over; Harris English and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, J.T. Poston, Brian Stuard, and Lee Westwood are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Doc Redman, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 8th at 2 under.

On the par-4 11th, Niemann's 191 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.

At the 388-yard par-4 13th, Niemann got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Niemann to even-par for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th, Niemann got on the green in 5 and two-putt for double bogey, bringing Niemann to 3 over for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 third, Niemann chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 fourth hole, Niemann had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Niemann to 1 over for the round.

At the 479-yard par-4 sixth, Niemann got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Niemann to 3 over for the round.

After a 279 yard drive on the 427-yard par-4 eighth, Niemann chipped his fourth shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Niemann to 4 over for the round.