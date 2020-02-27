-
Cameron Davis finishes with Even-par 70 in first round of the Honda Classic
February 27, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Honda Classic, Cameron Davis hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Davis finished his day tied for 23rd at even par; Harris English and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, J.T. Poston, Brian Stuard, and Lee Westwood are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Doc Redman, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 8th at 2 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 556-yard par-5 18th hole, Davis hit an approach shot from 226 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to 1 under for the round.
At the 365-yard par-4 first, Davis got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Davis to 1 over for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 third hole, Davis reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to even-par for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Davis hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 395-yard par-4 fourth. This moved Davis to 1 over for the round.
At the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Davis hit a tee shot 197 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to even for the round.
