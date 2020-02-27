In his first round at the Honda Classic, Zac Blair hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Blair finished his day tied for 132nd at 6 over; Harris English and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, J.T. Poston, Brian Stuard, and Lee Westwood are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Doc Redman, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 8th at 2 under.

At the 365-yard par-4 first, Blair reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Blair at 1 under for the round.

Blair got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Blair to 1 over for the round.

Blair tee shot went 212 yards to the left rough and his chip went 30 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Blair to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Blair hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 508-yard par-4 10th. This moved Blair to 3 over for the round.

On the 450-yard par-4 11th hole, Blair reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Blair to 2 over for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 17th, Blair's tee shot went 188 yards to the right rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.