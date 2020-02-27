In his first round at the Honda Classic, Tyler McCumber hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. McCumber finished his day tied for 88th at 3 over; Harris English and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, J.T. Poston, Brian Stuard, and Lee Westwood are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Doc Redman, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 8th at 2 under.

On the par-4 first, McCumber's 137 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCumber to 1 under for the round.

At the 464-yard par-4 second, McCumber got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved McCumber to 1 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 third hole, McCumber reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCumber to even-par for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, McCumber his second shot went 30 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, McCumber had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McCumber to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, McCumber's 124 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCumber to even for the round.

McCumber got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCumber to 1 over for the round.