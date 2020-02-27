-
Daniel Berger comes back from a rocky start in round one of the Honda Classic
February 27, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Daniel Berger hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Honda Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Berger finished his day tied for 11th at 1 under; Harris English and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, J.T. Poston, Brian Stuard, and Lee Westwood are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Doc Redman, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 8th at 2 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 464-yard par-4 second hole, Daniel Berger had a 163 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Daniel Berger to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 538-yard par-5 third hole, Berger hit an approach shot from 228 yards to 15 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Berger to 1 under for the round.
On the 395-yard par-4 fourth hole, Berger reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Berger to 2 under for the round.
On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Berger's tee shot went 190 yards to the right rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
