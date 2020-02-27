In his first round at the Honda Classic, Erik van Rooyen hit 11 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Van Rooyen finished his day tied for 103rd at 4 over; Harris English and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, J.T. Poston, Brian Stuard, and Lee Westwood are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Doc Redman, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 8th at 2 under.

Van Rooyen got a bogey on the 508-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving van Rooyen to 1 over for the round.

On the 450-yard par-4 11th, van Rooyen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving van Rooyen to 2 over for the round.

On the 388-yard par-4 13th hole, van Rooyen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved van Rooyen to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 14th hole, van Rooyen chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved van Rooyen to even-par for the round.

At the 179-yard par-3 15th, van Rooyen hit a tee shot 160 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved van Rooyen to 1 under for the round.

At the 434-yard par-4 16th, van Rooyen got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved van Rooyen to even for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th, van Rooyen got on the green in 6 and one-putt for double bogey, bringing van Rooyen to 2 over for the round.

Van Rooyen got a bogey on the 365-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving van Rooyen to 3 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 third, van Rooyen had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved van Rooyen to 2 over for the round.

On the 427-yard par-4 eighth, van Rooyen had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving van Rooyen to 4 over for the round.