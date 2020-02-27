Corey Conners hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Conners finished his day tied for 88th at 3 over; Harris English and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, J.T. Poston, Brian Stuard, and Lee Westwood are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Doc Redman, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 8th at 2 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 538-yard par-5 third hole, Conners hit an approach shot from 104 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 1 under for the round.

Conners tee shot went 189 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Conners to even for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 479-yard par-4 sixth, Conners chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Conners to 1 over for the round.

On the 450-yard par-4 11th, Conners had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and one putting, moving Conners to 2 over for the round.

Conners got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Conners to 3 over for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Conners's tee shot went 174 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th hole, Conners reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Conners to 3 over for the round.