-
-
Sungjae Im shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Honda Classic
-
February 27, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 27, 2020
-
Fantasy
Daily Fantasy preview for The Honda ClassicPat Mayo and DraftKings have everything you need to know ahead of The Honda Classic 2020 as players head to PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, FL to kick off the Florida Swing.
Sungjae Im hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Im finished his day tied for 63rd at 2 over; Harris English and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, J.T. Poston, Brian Stuard, and Lee Westwood are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Doc Redman, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 8th at 2 under.
On the 438-yard par-4 12th, Im had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Im to 1 over for the round.
Im got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Im to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 556-yard par-5 18th hole, Im hit an approach shot from 98 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 1 over for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 third, Im had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Im to even for the round.
After a 264 yard drive on the 395-yard par-4 fourth, Im chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Im to 1 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the 217-yard par-3 fifth green, Im suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Im at 2 over for the round.
On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Im hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Im at 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the fairway bunker on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Im had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Im to 2 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.