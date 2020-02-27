Sungjae Im hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Im finished his day tied for 63rd at 2 over; Harris English and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, J.T. Poston, Brian Stuard, and Lee Westwood are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Doc Redman, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 8th at 2 under.

On the 438-yard par-4 12th, Im had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Im to 1 over for the round.

Im got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Im to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 556-yard par-5 18th hole, Im hit an approach shot from 98 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 1 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 third, Im had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Im to even for the round.

After a 264 yard drive on the 395-yard par-4 fourth, Im chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Im to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 217-yard par-3 fifth green, Im suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Im at 2 over for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Im hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Im at 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the fairway bunker on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Im had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Im to 2 over for the round.