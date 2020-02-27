-
Chase Seiffert shoots 4-over 74 in round one of the Honda Classic
February 27, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 27, 2020
Chase Seiffert hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Seiffert finished his day tied for 103rd at 4 over; Harris English and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, J.T. Poston, Brian Stuard, and Lee Westwood are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Doc Redman, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 8th at 2 under.
After a 286 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 third, Seiffert chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Seiffert to 1 under for the round.
On the 395-yard par-4 fourth, Seiffert had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Seiffert to even for the round.
Seiffert got a double bogey on the 479-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Seiffert to 2 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 175-yard par-3 17th, Seiffert missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Seiffert to 5 over for the round.
After a drive to left rough on the par-5 18th, Seiffert hit his 89 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Seiffert to 4 over for the round.
