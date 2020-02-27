-
Keith Mitchell shoots 5-over 75 in round one of the Honda Classic
February 27, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Interviews
Keith Mitchell preps to defend before the HondaPrior to The Honda Classic 2020, Keith Mitchell talks about being back to defend his first PGA TOUR victory in an environment he is comfortable in.
In his first round at the Honda Classic, Keith Mitchell hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Mitchell finished his day tied for 120th at 5 over; Harris English and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, J.T. Poston, Brian Stuard, and Lee Westwood are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Doc Redman, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 8th at 2 under.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 464-yard par-4 second hole, Mitchell chipped in his fourth from 6 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Mitchell at even-par for the round.
On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Mitchell hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Mitchell to 2 over for the round.
Mitchell got a bogey on the 508-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Mitchell to 3 over for the round.
On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Mitchell's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 114 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 7 over for the round.
At the 175-yard par-3 17th, Mitchell hit a tee shot 175 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to 6 over for the round.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 18th, Mitchell hit his 109 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Mitchell to 5 over for the round.
