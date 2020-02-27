In his first round at the Honda Classic, Keith Mitchell hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Mitchell finished his day tied for 120th at 5 over; Harris English and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, J.T. Poston, Brian Stuard, and Lee Westwood are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Doc Redman, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 8th at 2 under.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 464-yard par-4 second hole, Mitchell chipped in his fourth from 6 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Mitchell at even-par for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Mitchell hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Mitchell to 2 over for the round.

Mitchell got a bogey on the 508-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Mitchell to 3 over for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Mitchell's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 114 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 7 over for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 17th, Mitchell hit a tee shot 175 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to 6 over for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 18th, Mitchell hit his 109 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Mitchell to 5 over for the round.