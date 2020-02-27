In his first round at the Honda Classic, Si Woo Kim hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 138th at 7 over; Harris English and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, J.T. Poston, Brian Stuard, and Lee Westwood are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Doc Redman, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 8th at 2 under.

At the 464-yard par-4 second, Kim got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kim to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Kim hit his next to the fairway bunker. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 third. This moved Kim to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Kim's 121 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 217-yard par-3 green fifth, Kim suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 over for the round.

Kim got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 3 over for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Kim's tee shot went 173 yards to the right rough and his approach went 30 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 508-yard par-4 10th, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 5 over for the round.

Kim got a bogey on the 438-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Kim to 6 over for the round.

On the 388-yard par-4 13th hole, Kim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 5 over for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Kim's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 100 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 17th, Kim hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Kim at 7 over for the round.