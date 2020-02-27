-
Sam Ryder putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 first round in the Honda Classic
February 27, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Sam Ryder hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Honda Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Ryder finished his day tied for 48th at 1 over; Harris English and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, J.T. Poston, Brian Stuard, and Lee Westwood are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Doc Redman, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 8th at 2 under.
On the 556-yard par-5 18th hole, Sam Ryder reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sam Ryder to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the primary rough on the 464-yard par-4 second hole, Ryder had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ryder to 1 over for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 third hole, Ryder reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to even for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Ryder's 126 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ryder to 1 over for the round.
