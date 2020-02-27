-
-
Harold Varner III shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Honda Classic
-
February 27, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 27, 2020
-
Highlights
Harold Varner III’s birdie bunker shot at HondaIn the opening round of The Honda Classic 2020, Harold Varner III holes a 46-foot bunker shot for birdie on the par-4 10th hole.
In his first round at the Honda Classic, Harold Varner III hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Varner III finished his day tied for 11th at 1 under; Harris English and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, J.T. Poston, Brian Stuard, and Lee Westwood are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Doc Redman, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 8th at 2 under.
Varner III got a bogey on the 365-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Varner III to 1 over for the round.
On the par-5 third, Varner III's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Varner III to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 508-yard par-4 10th hole, Varner III chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Varner III to 2 under for the round.
On the 450-yard par-4 11th, Varner III had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and one putting, moving Varner III to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.