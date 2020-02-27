  • Harold Varner III shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Honda Classic

  • In the opening round of The Honda Classic 2020, Harold Varner III holes a 46-foot bunker shot for birdie on the par-4 10th hole.
    Highlights

    Harold Varner III’s birdie bunker shot at Honda

    In the opening round of The Honda Classic 2020, Harold Varner III holes a 46-foot bunker shot for birdie on the par-4 10th hole.