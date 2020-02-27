-
Matthew NeSmith putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 first round in the Honda Classic
February 27, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Honda Classic, Matthew NeSmith hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. NeSmith finished his day tied for 48th at 1 over; Harris English and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, J.T. Poston, Brian Stuard, and Lee Westwood are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Doc Redman, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 8th at 2 under.
On the 538-yard par-5 third, Matthew NeSmith had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Matthew NeSmith to 1 under for the round.
NeSmith's tee shot went 264 yards to the fairway bunker, his third shot went 25 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey on the 395-yard par-4 fourth. This moved NeSmith to even-par for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, NeSmith hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 479-yard par-4 sixth. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.
On the 179-yard par-3 15th, NeSmith his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 97 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
