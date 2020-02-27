Mark Hubbard hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Honda Classic, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Hubbard finished his day tied for 11th at 1 under; Harris English and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, J.T. Poston, Brian Stuard, and Lee Westwood are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Doc Redman, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 8th at 2 under.

On the 508-yard par-4 10th, Mark Hubbard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mark Hubbard to 1 over for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th hole, Hubbard reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Hubbard had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hubbard to 1 over for the round.

On the 464-yard par-4 second hole, Hubbard reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hubbard to even for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 third hole, Hubbard reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Hubbard to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Hubbard's 121 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 5th under-par hole in a row and moved Hubbard to 2 under for the round.

Hubbard tee shot went 198 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Hubbard to 1 under for the round.