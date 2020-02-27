In his first round at the Honda Classic, Patrick Rodgers hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Rodgers finished his day tied for 11th at 1 under; Harris English and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, J.T. Poston, Brian Stuard, and Lee Westwood are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Doc Redman, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 8th at 2 under.

After a 284 yard drive on the 508-yard par-4 10th, Rodgers chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 1 over for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 556-yard par-5 18th, Rodgers chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to even-par for the round.

Rodgers got a bogey on the 365-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rodgers to 1 over for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 third, Rodgers chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to even for the round.

On the 395-yard par-4 fourth, Rodgers had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rodgers to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Rodgers's 140 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Rodgers had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.