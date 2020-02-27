-
-
Brooks Koepka shoots 4-over 74 in round one of the Honda Classic
-
February 27, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 27, 2020
-
Highlights
Brooks Koepka’s lengthy birdie putt at HondaIn the opening round of The Honda Classic 2020, Brooks Koepka sinks a 47-foot birdie putt on the par-3 7th hole.
In his first round at the Honda Classic, Brooks Koepka hit 6 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Koepka finished his day tied for 103rd at 4 over; Harris English and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, J.T. Poston, Brian Stuard, and Lee Westwood are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Doc Redman, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 8th at 2 under.
After a 323 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 third, Koepka chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Koepka to 1 under for the round.
Koepka hit his tee at the green on the 226-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 47-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Koepka to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Koepka's 117 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Koepka to 2 over for the round.
At the 434-yard par-4 16th, Koepka got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Koepka to 3 over for the round.
At the 556-yard par-5 18th, Koepka's tee shot went 311 yards to the fairway bunker, his approach went 206 yards to the green, and his third shot was a drop where he two putted for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.