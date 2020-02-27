  • Brooks Koepka shoots 4-over 74 in round one of the Honda Classic

  • In the opening round of The Honda Classic 2020, Brooks Koepka sinks a 47-foot birdie putt on the par-3 7th hole.
    Brooks Koepka’s lengthy birdie putt at Honda

