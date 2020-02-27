Wes Roach hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Roach finished his day tied for 120th at 5 over; Harris English and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, J.T. Poston, Brian Stuard, and Lee Westwood are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Doc Redman, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 8th at 2 under.

On the 508-yard par-4 10th, Roach had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Roach to 1 over for the round.

After a 277 yard drive on the 450-yard par-4 11th, Roach chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Roach to 2 over for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 14th hole, Roach reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Roach to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 179-yard par-3 15th green, Roach suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Roach at 2 over for the round.

Roach got a bogey on the 464-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Roach to 5 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 third hole, Roach reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Roach to 4 over for the round.

On the 395-yard par-4 fourth, Roach had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Roach to 6 over for the round.

After a 266 yard drive on the 479-yard par-4 sixth, Roach chipped his fourth shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Roach to 7 over for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Roach reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Roach to 5 over for the round.