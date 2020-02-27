In his first round at the Honda Classic, Martin Trainer hit 6 of 14 fairways and 5 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Trainer finished his day tied for 63rd at 2 over; Harris English and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, J.T. Poston, Brian Stuard, and Lee Westwood are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Doc Redman, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 8th at 2 under.

On the 438-yard par-4 12th hole, Trainer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Trainer to 1 under for the round.

Trainer got a bogey on the 388-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Trainer to even-par for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Trainer his second shot was a drop and his approach went 93 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 324 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 third, Trainer chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Trainer to 2 over for the round.

At the 479-yard par-4 sixth, Trainer got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 9 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Trainer to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Trainer's 137 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Trainer to 2 over for the round.