Tom Hoge shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Honda Classic
February 27, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Honda Classic, Tom Hoge hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Hoge finished his day tied for 63rd at 2 over; Harris English and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, J.T. Poston, Brian Stuard, and Lee Westwood are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Doc Redman, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 8th at 2 under.
On the par-4 14th, Hoge's 142 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.
On the 556-yard par-5 18th hole, Hoge reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 2 under for the round.
On the 395-yard par-4 fourth hole, Hoge reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 3 under for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 217-yard par-3 green fifth, Hoge suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 under for the round.
On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Hoge's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
