Mackenzie Hughes hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Hughes finished his day tied for 48th at 1 over; Harris English and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, J.T. Poston, Brian Stuard, and Lee Westwood are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Doc Redman, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 8th at 2 under.

On the 464-yard par-4 second, Hughes had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hughes to 1 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 third, Hughes had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hughes to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 fourth hole, Hughes chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hughes to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Hughes hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a three-putt double bogey on the 479-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Hughes to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 179-yard par-3 15th, Hughes missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Hughes to 2 over for the round.

Hughes got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hughes to 3 over for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 17th, Hughes hit a tee shot 176 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to 2 over for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th hole, Hughes reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to 1 over for the round.