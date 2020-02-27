-
Beau Hossler shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the Honda Classic
February 27, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 27, 2020
Beau Hossler hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Honda Classic, finishing at even for the tournament. Hossler finished his day tied for 23rd at even par; Harris English and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, J.T. Poston, Brian Stuard, and Lee Westwood are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Doc Redman, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 8th at 2 under.
At the 450-yard par-4 11th, Hossler got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hossler to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 388-yard par-4 13th hole, Hossler had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hossler to even for the round.
On the 556-yard par-5 18th, Hossler had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Hossler to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 538-yard par-5 third hole, Hossler hit an approach shot from 198 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Hossler to 1 under for the round.
On the 479-yard par-4 sixth, Hossler had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hossler to even-par for the round.
