In his first round at the Honda Classic, Adam Long hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Long finished his day tied for 48th at 1 over; Harris English and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, J.T. Poston, Brian Stuard, and Lee Westwood are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Doc Redman, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 8th at 2 under.

On the 538-yard par-5 third, Long had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Long to 1 under for the round.

Long hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 fourth. This moved Long to 2 under for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Long hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Long at 1 under for the round.

Long got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Long to even-par for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 17th, Long his chip went 6 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th, Long had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Long to 1 over for the round.