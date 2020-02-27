-
Tom Lewis putts well in round one of the Honda Classic
February 27, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Tom Lewis hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Honda Classic, and finished the round bogey free. Lewis finished his day tied for 1st at 4 under with Harris English; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, J.T. Poston, Brian Stuard, and Lee Westwood are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Doc Redman, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 8th at 2 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 538-yard par-5 third hole, Tom Lewis hit an approach shot from 228 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Tom Lewis to 2 under for the round.
At the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Lewis hit a tee shot 195 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lewis to 3 under for the round.
After a 309 yard drive on the 556-yard par-5 18th, Lewis chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lewis to 4 under for the round.
