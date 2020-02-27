-
Chesson Hadley shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Honda Classic
February 27, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Honda Classic, Chesson Hadley hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Hadley finished his day tied for 48th at 1 over; Harris English and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, J.T. Poston, Brian Stuard, and Lee Westwood are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Doc Redman, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 8th at 2 under.
After a 253 yard drive on the 464-yard par-4 second, Hadley chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hadley to 1 over for the round.
After a 304 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 third, Hadley chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hadley to even-par for the round.
On the 217-yard par-3 fifth, Hadley's tee shot went 180 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
Hadley got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Hadley to 2 over for the round.
At the 175-yard par-3 17th, Hadley hit a tee shot 175 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadley to 1 over for the round.
