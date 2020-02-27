-
Peter Malnati putts well but delivers a 4-over 74 first round in the Honda Classic
February 27, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Peter Malnati hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Honda Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Malnati finished his day tied for 103rd at 4 over; Harris English and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, J.T. Poston, Brian Stuard, and Lee Westwood are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Doc Redman, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 8th at 2 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 fourth hole, Peter Malnati had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Peter Malnati to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Malnati hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 479-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Malnati to 2 over for the round.
On the 450-yard par-4 11th, Malnati had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Malnati to 3 over for the round.
At the par-5 18th, Malnati chipped in his fourth shot from 4 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Malnati to 4 over for the round.
