In his first round at the Honda Classic, Robert Streb hit 10 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Streb finished his day tied for 138th at 7 over; Harris English and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, J.T. Poston, Brian Stuard, and Lee Westwood are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Doc Redman, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 8th at 2 under.

Streb got a bogey on the 508-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streb to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Streb's 122 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streb to even-par for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Streb's his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Streb his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Streb to 2 over for the round.

On the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Streb reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streb to 1 over for the round.

Streb's tee shot went 287 yards to the fairway bunker and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 395-yard par-4 fourth. This moved Streb to 5 over for the round.

After a 280 yard drive on the 479-yard par-4 sixth, Streb chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Streb to 6 over for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Streb had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streb to 7 over for the round.