In his first round at the Honda Classic, Sebastian Cappelen hit 4 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Cappelen finished his day tied for 63rd at 2 over; Harris English and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, J.T. Poston, Brian Stuard, and Lee Westwood are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Doc Redman, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 8th at 2 under.

Cappelen got a bogey on the 464-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cappelen to 1 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 third, Cappelen had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cappelen to even-par for the round.

At the 395-yard par-4 fourth, after his drive went to the fairway bunker Cappelen stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved Cappelen to 1 under for the round.

On the 217-yard par-3 fifth, Cappelen's tee shot went 169 yards to the right rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 226-yard par-3 green seventh, Cappelen suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.

On the 427-yard par-4 eighth hole, Cappelen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cappelen to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Cappelen chipped in his fifth, carding a bogey for the hole. This moved Cappelen to 1 over for the round.

On the 450-yard par-4 11th hole, Cappelen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cappelen to even for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Cappelen's 123 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cappelen to 1 under for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 14th, Cappelen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cappelen to even-par for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 434-yard par-4 16th, Cappelen went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the fairway leading to his double bogey. He hit his fifth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Cappelen to 2 over for the round.