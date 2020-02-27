In his first round at the Honda Classic, Hudson Swafford hit 6 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Swafford finished his day tied for 23rd at even par; Harris English and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, J.T. Poston, Brian Stuard, and Lee Westwood are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Doc Redman, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 8th at 2 under.

Swafford got a bogey on the 508-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Swafford to 1 over for the round.

On the 450-yard par-4 11th hole, Swafford reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Swafford to even-par for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 464-yard par-4 second, Swafford chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Swafford to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 third, Swafford's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Swafford to even for the round.

At the 217-yard par-3 fifth, Swafford hit a tee shot 183 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Swafford to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Swafford hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 479-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Swafford to even-par for the round.