Joseph Bramlett hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Bramlett finished his day tied for 138th at 7 over; Harris English and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, J.T. Poston, Brian Stuard, and Lee Westwood are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Doc Redman, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 8th at 2 under.

At the 365-yard par-4 first, Bramlett got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Bramlett to 1 over for the round.

After a 270 yard drive on the 464-yard par-4 second, Bramlett chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Bramlett to 2 over for the round.

On the 217-yard par-3 fifth, Bramlett's tee shot went 196 yards to the right side of the fairway, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Bramlett's his second shot went 22 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 427-yard par-4 eighth, Bramlett had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bramlett to 5 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Bramlett hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 465-yard par-4 14th. This moved Bramlett to 6 over for the round.