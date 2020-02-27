  • Grayson Murray shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the Honda Classic

  • In the opening round of The Honda Classic 2020, Grayson Murray hits his 179-yard approach shot on the par-3 17th hole to 4 feet then sinks the putt for birdie.
    Grayson Murray’s clutch tee shot sets up birdie at Honda

