Grayson Murray shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the Honda Classic
February 27, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 27, 2020
Highlights
Grayson Murray’s clutch tee shot sets up birdie at HondaIn the opening round of The Honda Classic 2020, Grayson Murray hits his 179-yard approach shot on the par-3 17th hole to 4 feet then sinks the putt for birdie.
In his first round at the Honda Classic, Grayson Murray hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Murray finished his day tied for 88th at 3 over; Harris English and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, J.T. Poston, Brian Stuard, and Lee Westwood are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Doc Redman, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 8th at 2 under.
Murray got a bogey on the 508-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Murray to 1 over for the round.
On the 450-yard par-4 11th, Murray had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Murray to 2 over for the round.
Murray got a bogey on the 388-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Murray to 3 over for the round.
After a 234 yard drive on the 434-yard par-4 16th, Murray chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Murray to 7 over for the round.
At the 175-yard par-3 17th, Murray hit a tee shot 179 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Murray to 6 over for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 third, Murray hit his 229 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Murray to 4 over for the round.
