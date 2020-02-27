In his first round at the Honda Classic, John Huh hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Huh finished his day tied for 63rd at 2 over; Harris English and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, J.T. Poston, Brian Stuard, and Lee Westwood are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Doc Redman, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 8th at 2 under.

On the 538-yard par-5 third, John Huh had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved John Huh to 1 under for the round.

Huh got a bogey on the 395-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Huh to even-par for the round.

At the 217-yard par-3 fifth, Huh hit a tee shot 185 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Huh to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Huh's 161 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Huh to even for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 16th, Huh had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Huh to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Huh hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 18th. This moved Huh to 2 over for the round.