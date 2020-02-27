-
Harris English putts well in round one of the Honda Classic
February 27, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Harris English’s 78-foot birdie chip shot at HondaIn the opening round of The Honda Classic 2020, Harris English holes a 78-foot chip shot for birdie on the par-4 11th hole.
In his first round at the Honda Classic, Harris English hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. English finished his day tied for 1st at 4 under with Tom Lewis; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, J.T. Poston, Brian Stuard, and Lee Westwood are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Doc Redman, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 8th at 2 under.
On the par-4 first, Harris English's 144 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harris English to 1 under for the round.
English got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving English to 2 under for the round.
At the 226-yard par-3 seventh, English hit a tee shot 193 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved English to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 450-yard par-4 11th hole, English chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved English to 4 under for the round.
On the 388-yard par-4 13th, English had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving English to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 556-yard par-5 18th hole, English hit an approach shot from 125 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved English to 4 under for the round.
