Russell Henley shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the Honda Classic
February 27, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Russell Henley hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Honda Classic, finishing at even for the tournament. Henley finished his day tied for 23rd at even par; Harris English and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, J.T. Poston, Brian Stuard, and Lee Westwood are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Doc Redman, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 8th at 2 under.
On the 217-yard par-3 fifth, Henley's tee shot went 176 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 450-yard par-4 11th hole, Henley had a 187 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Henley to even for the round.
