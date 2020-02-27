-
Bud Cauley shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the Honda Classic
February 27, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Bud Cauley hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Honda Classic, finishing at even for the tournament. Cauley finished his day tied for 23rd at even par; Harris English and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, J.T. Poston, Brian Stuard, and Lee Westwood are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Doc Redman, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 8th at 2 under.
On the 450-yard par-4 11th hole, Cauley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cauley to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 388-yard par-4 13th hole, Cauley had a 92 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cauley to 2 under for the round.
After a 267 yard drive on the 465-yard par-4 14th, Cauley chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Cauley to 1 under for the round.
On the 217-yard par-3 fifth, Cauley's tee shot went 193 yards to the right rough and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
